TV Review: Fox's 'Dads'

Fox premieres Dads, from Family Guy and American Dad creator Seth MacFarlane, on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“But this isn’t animation, and what might work if the [Peter] Riegert and [Martin] Mull characters were ‘toons too often feels clumsy and awkward when spoken by people. While there’s the potential for a nice, relatable human situation here, almost all the dialogue feels like setups for punch lines.”



– David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“It turns out that the willfully sophomoric, politically incorrect humor that works in an animated series doesn’t sound as amusing when coming out of the mouths of flesh-and-blood actors.”



– Alessandra Stanley, New York Times

“If the two whiny sons and their equally unlikable fathers aren’t enough to push you away, the boorish childishness of the show’s obvious efforts to offend should do the trick.”



– Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Certainly, there are some ingredients here that ought to provoke attention, but if the juvenile nature of Dads seems unlikely to grow up, barring an unexpected wellspring of interest in the auspices, it also looks like a serious long shot to grow old as well.”



– Brian Lowry, Variety

“There’s the racism angle, yes, but there is also the near-tragic waste of considerable talent in the four actors who star in this disaster.”



– David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle