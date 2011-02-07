TV Review: Fox's 'The Chicago Code'

Fox’s new police drama The Chicago Code, from creator Shawn Ryan, premieres Monday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“[I]t’s clear Shawn Ryan knows a thing or two about dramatizing dysfunctional big-city police forces. He proved it with his groundbreaking FX series The Shield, and he proves it again with this latest winning take on crime and corruption.” – Robert Bianco, USA Today

“What works best about the series is that Lindo and Clarke are forces of nature; you can’t take your eyes off their characters. Code is not a game-changer in a genre that likely won’t be changed again for some time, but judging by the first three episodes it’s already gripping television and Fox has found a competitive new drama.” – Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“The Chicago Code may stick to police-procedural formula, but it does have most of the elements needed to make the show at least a moderate success. With better writing and a bit more imagination, it could do even better.” – David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“It takes a while, though, for the show to settle in, to knock off the checklist of pandering network mandates. The Chicago Code comes to us from Shawn Ryan, creator of The Shield, the great FX narrative of police corruption, which ran for seven seasons without succumbing to the cheap, rapid panning shots and cloddish exposition this new venture bestows in the first hour.” – Ginia Bellafante, The New York Times

“It may not be The Shield (what is?), and it isn’t up to the standard of TV’s other corruption-in-Chicago show, The Good Wife, currently the best drama on network TV. But after you get by the initial S.O.S. of the first episode, The Chicago Code may be better than the other police commissioner show, and at least as worthy to add to your weekly TV appointment lineup.” – Jonathan Storm, Philadelphia Inquirer