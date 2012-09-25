TV Review: Fox's 'Ben and Kate'

Fox premieres Ben and Kate on Tuesday night as part of its new comedy lineup. The comedy follows a sibling duo who try to make it work after the brother barrels his way into his sister’s life. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“Ben and Kate is a sweet, smart new show from Fox that may turn out to be the best new comedy of the fall season. Certainly, it is the most original, combining silly, often physical humor with the more sensitive homespun sort while also showcasing one of the most fascinating yet under-used relationships on TV: a brother and sister.”



–Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“Even with a great performance from Jones and neurotic supporting characters like BJ (Lucy Punch), this is fairly flimsy stuff on which to build a show.”



–David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“What the pilot does have is simple charm, and enough laughs to give me a gut feeling that this show can build on the setup of a brother-sister pair who, between the two of them, make approximately one functional adult.”



–James Poniewozik, TIME

“Not only is the pilot a wonderful mix of hilarious moments (pretty much any time [Nat] Faxon is in the picture) and subtle sentiment, but it’s one of those shows where the acumen of the off-camera talent ([executive producer Dana] Fox) is impressive and clear, which gives hope for long-term success.”



–Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“The characters, like the show, send off an ingratiatingly kooky vibe, and I look forward to getting to know them better.”



–Matt Roush, TV Guide