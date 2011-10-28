TV Review: Fox's 'Allen Gregory'

Fox premieres new animated comedy Allen Gregory, created and voiced by Jonah Hill, during its Animation Domination block on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“Fox’s new animated Allen Gregory does its job so well that halfway through the first episode, you’re rooting for the school bully to kick our hero’s scrawny behind.” –David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“Gross, ugly, vicious and stupid — Allen is all of that, to be sure. But funny? Too rarely to matter.” –Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Still, Hill is consistently funny doing what sounds to me like an impression of a Hollywood executive…This much works, but whether it can sustain a series is a fair question.” –Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“Although Allen Gregory might have worked as a sardonic, sideways blow to the gifted-child culture, it is so thoroughly coated in a single flavor of sourness that it is difficult to view it as anything but pointless and quickly repetitive.” –Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“Some of the comedy is clever - the way Allen mistreats authority figures, including his teacher and school principal - is amusing because it’s recognizable as bad behavior you’d see from someone with an overblown sense of self-importance and entitlement, but how many times can you laugh at the same basic joke in a half hour — let alone week after week?” –Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette