TV Review: The CW's 'The Tomorrow People'

The CW premieres The Tomorrow People, based on the 1970s British series of the same name, on Wednesday Oct. 9, 9 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“That said, there’s not a lot in the premiere to bring an audience stampeding back to find out what happens next. And in terms retaining Arrow’s target audience, Tomorrow is another sci-fi show, all right - but hardly a superior one.”



—Brian Lowry, Variety

“I hit the pause button in double-digits to laugh out loud or scoff out loud at various scenes. Sometimes it was just someone actually calling themselves the Tomorrow People, other times it was the wooden acting, the inconsistent application of powers or just the bad writing.”



—Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“The show could devolve into a grab bag of familiar themes and tropes down the line, but its pilot does a remarkable job of synthesizing a cohesive introduction out of those disparate parts.”



—Erik Adams, The A.V. Club

“Or just look closer to home: How can the show not feel derivative when the same basic outline describes a good half of CW’s own lineup?”

—Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Sounds confusing, but it’s actually too simple - based on a British show, but derivative of sci-fi and superhuman dramas we’ve seen plenty of times before, up to and including the slo-mo “Matrix” bullets flying out of a gun.”



—Hank Stuever, The Washington Post