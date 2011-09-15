TV Review: The CW's 'The Secret Circle'

The CW premieres its new witch drama, The Secret Circle, on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.”

By now, The CW has got making a supernatural teen drama down to a science. So it is with The Secret Circle, a well-made if overly familiar pilot that capably sets up the premise and introduces characters but suffers from a sense that this is a show you’ve seen before.” — Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“And yet, this air of familiarity notwithstanding, the pilot is splendidly rendered; effective in the expected ways in a way that makes you forget you expected them.” — Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“A not-bad formula gothic that’ll rise or fall on the Dekker/Robertson chemistry; I’m betting on the former.” — Verne Gay, Newsday

“In fact — give or take a fang and a broom — it’s practically impossible to distinguish between Secret Circle and Vampire Diaries. They feature the same mixture of pretty faces in pretty clothes doing pretty awful things to one another.” — Glenn Garvin,Kansas City Star

“It’s a perfect match for the CW brand. Once again, the supernatural serves as an overworked metaphor for self-actualization, as variously bewitching teens battle to unlock and master the secrets of adolescence.” — Joanne Ostrow, Denver Post