TV Review: The CW's 'Nikita'

The CW’s Nikita debuts Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“[Maggie] Q, a Jackie Chan acolyte who does her own stunts, provides some sizzle, but her emotions run that famous distance from A to B, as do virtually everyone else’s.” — Mary McNamara, The Los Angeles Times

“Based on the famed French flick, the exciting Nikita scores with its intriguing mythology and conspiracy twists (all easy to follow!). But it’s Ms. Q’s spin on a steely yet vulnerable toughie that truly makes this spy show fly.” — John Griffiths, Us Weekly

“Nikita has a narrative gloominess that’s often at odds with its escapist pacing. Both of the main female characters are truly unhappy women facing a task they don’t relish and it’s hard for the audience to feel pleasure in tasks our heroes aren’t enjoying. Conversely, though, Nikita isn’t going to enjoy anything other than success at her goals of annihilating the people who made her, which may give the show a finite shelf-life.” — Daniel Fienberg, HitFix

“Q doesn’t seem able to layer any other emotions over her cold resolve. It’s a stilted, one-note, unsympathetic performance, the weight of the world heavy on her face even when she’s in action mode.” — Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“It’s a well-woven tale, with the different strings hanging together nicely and leading off in a few directions you might not expect.” — Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Befitting the McG oeuvre, “Nikita” takes too seriously its own steeliness and, therefore, becomes too laughably slick.” — Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“Bottom Line: There’s little fight left in this once-potent franchise.” — Andrew Wallenstein, The Hollywood Reporter

