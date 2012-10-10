TV Review: The CW's 'Arrow'

The CW debuts its new superhero drama Arrow on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“There is absolutely nothing new about anything seen here — including Ollie’s Hamlet-like oedipal issues about his mother’s remarriage and the pomposity that lurks on every parapet in comic-book movies and TV shows — and yet Arrow has nice aim.”

– Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“Smooth without being slick, textured but not self-indulgent, Arrow reminds us that the best stories we tell are both revelatory and a whole lot of fun to watch.”

– Mary McNamara,Los Angeles Times

“Granted, it’s all standard superhero stuff. But the action scenes are well-handled, the emotions and the characters mostly ring true, and the plot offers enough twists to keep you intrigued.”

– Robert Bianco, USAToday

“There’s nothing particularly new about a superhero show but Arrow exhibits a stylized ferocity that, in its initial hour at least, makes a positive enough impression”

– Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“Thankfully, the network’s latest drama, Arrow, proves to be both on-brand and entertaining — if you turn off the snark detector and downplay the need for plausibility or logic.”

– Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter