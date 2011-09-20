TV Review: CBS' 'Unforgettable'

CBS Premieres its new drama, Unforgettable on Sept. 20. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Just like other police procedurals, Unforgettable promises tidy crimes that will be committed and solved in a timely manner. But Wells’ seemingly infallible memory takes some fun out of the guesswork and doesn’t add enough spice to what’s ultimately just another helping of TV comfort food.” — Lori Rackl, Chicago Sun-Times

“Although hyperthymesia is a gimmick, it works. In fact, the coolest thing about the show (beyond Montgomery’s infectious likability) is watching Carrie watch herself in the past, see again what she saw the moment she found the neighbor’s body, and even an earlier moment when she was walking back to her apartment.” — David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“You have a decent show going there, Carrie, with a fine cast and a dependable premise. Just don’t forget we’ve been down this block a few times ourselves.” — Robert Bianco, USA Today

“If that’s all that Unforgettable has to offer, it may turn into one of those crime shows that are competent enough but, well, forgettable, despite Ms. Montgomery’s charms.” — Neil Genzlinger, New YorkTimes

“As terrific as it is to see Without a Trace’s Poppy Montgomery back in action, her timing is not great. Coming in at the tail end of the “detective with something special” that is currently in vogue, Montgomery got gypped.” — Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times