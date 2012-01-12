TV Review: CBS' '¡Rob!'

CBS debuts its new comedy, ¡Rob!, created by and starring Rob Schneider, on Jan. 12 at 8:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“It’s hard to know what ¡Rob! is going for as a comedy, unless there’s some kind of prize for slothful execution with a blatantly obvious take on interracial marriage tossed in for spice.” — Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“In the larger sense, Schneider merely continues the same problem to which he and other Saturday Night Live alumni have always been prone. A setup that might work perfectly well for a two-minute SNL sketch can’t always carry a half hour.” — David Hinckley, New YorkDaily News

“¡Rob! takes a classic “Bridget Loves Bernie” setup — Anglo man marries Mexican American woman after whirlwind romance and now must meet her family — and manages to make it weirdly offensive to just about everyone, especially comedy lovers.” — Mary McNamara, The Los Angeles Times

“By the time Rob Schneider has his pants around his ankles and is caught in a compromising position with an elderly grandmother on his new CBS sitcom, ¡Rob!, you won’t be surprised. You may be horrified and nauseated, but definitely not surprised.” — Emily Yahr, The Washington Post

“Essentially, it’s every sitcom you’ve ever seen about an annoying, schlubby guy inexplicably married to an understanding hot chick, mixed with a bunch of clumsy, borderline-offensive jokes about Rob’s misunderstanding of his in-laws’ culture.” — Alan Sepinwall, HitFix