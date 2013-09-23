Trending

TV Review: CBS' 'Mom'

CBS premieres its new Chuck Lorre comedy Mom at Monday at 9:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“And yet the writing rings true as often as not, and the actors do not wave their arms or raise their voices unduly; they play to the human moments between the rim shots.”

Robert Lloyd, Los AngelesTimes

“[Allison] Janney seems like a natural for this sort of comedic turn, and her character’s zen-like attitude, not over-thinking things and living in the moment, hits home. By that measure, Mom has the bones of a pretty durable TV show.”

Brian Lowry, Variety

“But the pilot feels like 17 shows all crammed together into one - including a lot of wacky antics at the restaurant where Farris works with Nate Corddry and French Stewart, plus Matt Jones (Badger from Breaking Bad) as her stoner ex - that I want to wait to see what it settles down into, or if it’ll continue to be all over the place.”

Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“[Anna] Faris does her best with a role that still feels unfinished, and too much of the rest of the cast consists of caricatures. Impatient teenage daughter, anyone?”

David Hinckley, New YorkDaily News

Mom, which focuses on women in recovery, has a get-straight message, which may merely be a reflection of Mr. Lorre’s rather sobering experience dealing with Charlie Sheen at the height of that actor’s substance-infused public meltdown.”

Alessandra Stanley, New YorkTimes