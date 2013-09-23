TV Review: CBS' 'Mom'

CBS premieres its new Chuck Lorre comedy Mom at Monday at 9:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“And yet the writing rings true as often as not, and the actors do not wave their arms or raise their voices unduly; they play to the human moments between the rim shots.”



– Robert Lloyd, Los AngelesTimes

“[Allison] Janney seems like a natural for this sort of comedic turn, and her character’s zen-like attitude, not over-thinking things and living in the moment, hits home. By that measure, Mom has the bones of a pretty durable TV show.”



– Brian Lowry, Variety

“But the pilot feels like 17 shows all crammed together into one - including a lot of wacky antics at the restaurant where Farris works with Nate Corddry and French Stewart, plus Matt Jones (Badger from Breaking Bad) as her stoner ex - that I want to wait to see what it settles down into, or if it’ll continue to be all over the place.”



– Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“[Anna] Faris does her best with a role that still feels unfinished, and too much of the rest of the cast consists of caricatures. Impatient teenage daughter, anyone?”



– David Hinckley, New YorkDaily News

“Mom, which focuses on women in recovery, has a get-straight message, which may merely be a reflection of Mr. Lorre’s rather sobering experience dealing with Charlie Sheen at the height of that actor’s substance-infused public meltdown.”



– Alessandra Stanley, New YorkTimes

