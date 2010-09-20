TV Review: CBS' 'Mike & Molly'

CBS’ sitcom Mike & Molly premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 9:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“There was the hope that a show that bucks convention by starring two people who approximate the appearance of a vast number of Americans wouldn’t merely feature fat setups followed by fat pratfalls (note: a broken finger from such a tumble is more Tarantino than sitcom). Alas, such is not to be.” – Randee Dawn, The Hollywood Reporter

“There are a lot of fat jokes in Mike & Molly. Unfortunately, all of them are easy, most of them are stupid and worse than anything is that they are spewed in what is being spun as a sympathetic look at people with eating problems. Except that’s so transparently untrue as to be laughable - about the only one you’ll find in Mike & Molly. “ – Tim Goodman, San Francisco Chronicle

“If anyone in your life watches Mike & Molly and doesn’t fall instantly in love, please send that person to a cardiologist for a checkup, because they might have no heart.” – Jennifer Arrow, E! Online

“The comedy from Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) serves sharp one-liners, memorable slapstick and off-the-wall supporting characters. The result: a lovely surprise.” – Hal Boedeker, Orlando Sentinel

“There’s something about this sitcom that seems off. For starters, it’s comedy of the broadest variety. The jokes are all about fat or flatulence. The laugh track barks at you, and even the esteemed Swoosie Kurtz is using some kind of slurry voice as if she didn’t put her teeth in.” – Paige Wiser, Chicago Sun-Times