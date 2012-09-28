TV Review: CBS' 'Made in Jersey'

CBS premieres its new legal drama Made inJersey on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“As schematic and derivative as it is, as invested in piling on the feel-good moments past the point even of suspended disbelief, there is something quite likable about Made in Jersey, a light new legal drama - “dramette,” if you will.”



– Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times



“The concept is ridiculous, the murder case not even remotely intriguing, the script for the pilot is amateurish, and the whole Jersey thing is so phonied up, you’d actually welcome a cameo by Snooki just to add some verisimilitude”



– David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“The snobs at the law firm are paper-cutout characters, her family doesn’t seem dysfunctional enough to mine stories from (that could change, of course), and Garretti seems too removed to truly gain viewers’ sympathy (after all, she’s beautiful and a lawyer — it’s not like being from Jersey is such a crippling problem).”



– Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“The Working Girl vibe is hammered home hard. But surface fashion styling can’t cloak the underlying framework of yet another CBS procedural.”



– Diane Werts, Newsday

“Sure, there will be bad guys in the crime of the week that she will cleverly solve. But we need something else - a bad seed in the family, a wild card from her past, a coworker whose conniving goes beyond snarky remarks. Until then, Made In Jersey feels curiously half-dressed.”



–David Hinckley, New YorkDaily News