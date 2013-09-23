TV Review: CBS' 'Hostages'

CBS premieres Hostages, a drama executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer about a surgeon whose family is taken hostage, on Monday at 10/9 c. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“Brimming with 24-like intrigue, Hostages is one of those series where the pilot doesn’t tell you a whole lot, since the high-wire act is going to depend heavily on how many rabbits the producing team can keep pulling out of hats.”

Brian Lowry,Variety





“Suspense-filled from the get-go, Hostages revolves around a family full of secrets: There’s the husband (Tate Donovan) hiding his business woes and extracurricular activities, the surly daughter (Quinn Shephard) who may have gotten herself knocked up, and the lacrosse-player son (Mateus Ward) caught with a collection for illicit substances.”

Diane Garrett, The Wrap

“The interesting tactic that Hostages employs is that in the middle of this family takeover, with everybody under gunpoint by this secret team, Carlisle takes off his mask, as do the others. This immediately freaks out the family because, like everybody else, they’ve seen enough crime shows to know that if you see the faces of your kidnappers, you’re likely to die.”

Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“Things get tense fast in CBS’ new Hostages, and if it can maintain that tension for 13 weeks, the network has a winner.”

David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“With its big red PREMISE ALERT flashing like crazy, CBS’s experimental new drama is this season’s most alluring act of derring-do; it’s also the show that’s hardest to swallow.”

Hank Steuver, The Washington Post