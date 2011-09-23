TV Review: CBS' 'A Gifted Man'

CBS premieres its new drama ‘A Gifted Man’ on Friday at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“[S]eries writer/creator Susannah Grant and director Jonathan Demme manage to ground the show in a way that makes it both believable and heartfelt. A Gifted Man is the most romantic, emotionally resonant fall TV series pilot.” — Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“With just a few tiny modifications, A Gifted Man could be a smart satiric comedy, but I don’t think that is what [creator Susannah Grant] is shooting for.” –Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“The premise is, we admit, a bit of a stretch (and probably why it ended up stranded on a Friday night) — but the execution is pitch perfect.” — Liz Kelly Nelson, Zap2It

“It’s possible that, as the series continues and we are grudgingly forced to accept the whole ‘Blithe Spirit’/dead-wife thing, the focus on Michael’s character and the predictable emergence of his recognition of human value can find the same kind of audience that Touched by an Angel tapped for so many years. — David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“I want to recommend A Gifted Man on faith, because the cast is so fantastic. But, as with NBC’s Up All Night, starring Maya Rudolph, Will Arnett, and Christina Applegate, the performers are so much better than the premise.” – Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe