TV Review: 'CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley'

Scott Pelley anchored his first CBS Evening News on Monday night. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“No anchor is likely to recapture Mr. Cronkite’s cachet and unquestioned authority. What Mr. Pelley really offers is a return to a glamour-free newscast; he is earnest and solemn, dependable and not too dashing. On Monday he showed none of Ms. Couric’s pizzazz or Dan Rather’s emotion.” Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times

“…I am truly encouraged by what I saw on the first telecast especially in terms of a newscast that seems to know what it is about and doesn’t crazily chase the last breaking story that looks to have some sizzle. Its sense of seriousness and purpose stands in direct contrast to Katie Couric’s first night behind Walter Cronkite’s one-time desk.” David Zurawik, The Baltimore Sun

“Little has changed, but as promised, it came with a 60 Minutes flavoring befitting the fact that Pelley, 53, was and is the venerable newsmagazine’s finest correspondent.” Hank Stuever, Washington Post

“There was no personal preamble or coda to the broadcast, no minute taken to express his hopes for the program or himself - he had, it is true, done that through other venues already - or to tip his hat to Couric.” - Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times