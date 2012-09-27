TV Review: CBS' 'Elementary'

CBS premieres its new Sherlock Holmes-based drama Elementary on Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C .

“CBS may have wanted to adapt Steven Moffat’s take on Holmes, but all the network really wanted was a show that could comfortably slot in after Person of Interest and not have to worry about. Elementary is definitely that.”



–Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“There’s no mystery here - Elementary is poised to be another hit for CBS. Sharing DNA with (and co-opting a time slot from) that super-observant Mentalist and on the same network that just revived Unforgettable’s details-obsessed Carrie Wells, the Sherlock Holmes branding is but icing on the cake (or cream on the trifle).”



–Matt Webb Mitovich, TV Line

“To shove this venerable duo into CBS’ procedural format, the show’s producers have managed the unlikely feat of removing almost everything interesting about them… But the two leads lack any kind of chemistry, platonic or otherwise, and the storytelling lacks the smarts and insight of one of TV’s best Sherlockian creations, House. With all due respect to Miller’s performance, I deduce that when it comes to Elementary, the game is most assuredly not afoot.”



–Maureen Ryan, The Huffington Post

“A worrisome idea became a wonderful idea after CBS sent out the pilot of Elementary, one of the most promising dramas this fall season.”



–Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“It’s not as clever as Sherlock, or as deep as House and it certainly doesn’t have the action scenes of the new round of films, but it’s not difficult to imagine it becoming a successful thread in The Adventures of the Endlessly Replicating Detective.”



–Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times