TV Review: CBS' 'The Defenders'

CBS’ new legal drama The Defenders premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“The legal cases are the weakest part of the show, playing out with all the predictable twists and feints… There are so many shows trafficking in crimes-of-the-week right now, it’s hard to imagine that coming up with new stories is actually possible — but it is.” – Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

The script is strictly writing by numbers… in other words, nothing we all haven’t seen before, with nary a character or line of dialogue that’s meaningful or memorable.” – Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“The Defenders seems as if it were written by people who picked up their knowledge of how a courtroom functions from Wikipedia. There isn’t a squib of dialogue in the pilot worth quoting here.” – Mark A. Perigard, Boston Herald

“On the correct assumption that almost no one watching TV today remembers the original Defenders series, CBS has created a new one with more swash, more buckle and results that are modestly entertaining.” – David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“[T]he tone is irresistibly rambunctious as O’Connell (the irreverent horndog) and Belushi (the canny strategist, unhappily divorced) treat the court like a boxing ring, with their considerable egos on the line.” – Matt Roush, TV Guide