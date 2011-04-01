TV Review: CBS’ ‘Chaos’

Chaos, the new spy dramedy from CBS premieres Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around web, compiled by B&C.

“It’s The A-Team meets … really good writing.” Paige Wiser, Chicago Sun-Times

“Chaos initially seems like a fish out of water on CBS, but don’t let the show’s mild quirkiness deceive you: This buddy-spy-comedy-action hybrid is definitely a product of the network’s hardy procedural factory.” Maureen Ryan, TV Squad

“It’s a tricky blend of styles Chaos is trying for. Creator Tom Spezialy (Reaper) wants you to laugh at these guys for 3/4 of the way through the story, then be impressed when it turns out they know what they’re doing.” Alan Sepinwall, Hitfix

“Chaos, a new series beginning Friday on CBS is at once a deadpan sendup of the spy genre, in the manner of Get Smart, and something considerably less ambitious.” Ginia Bellafante, New York Times

“If you have experience with television, you will have already recognized Chaos as McHale’s Navy with more action and a thin veneer of seriousness. That is not a criticism.” Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times