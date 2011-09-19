TV Review: CBS' '2 Broke Girls'

CBS premieres its new comedy 2 Broke Girls on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“The show…changes tone midway and becomes a pleasingly warm comedy about two women against the world. The multi-camera stylings remain in place - the overly lit stage sets, the one-liners, the laugh track - but the characters stop bickering and make beautiful music together.” — Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“The major problem with CBS’s competent but uninspiring 2 Broke Girls…is that the two lead actors don’t seem to have agreed on what kind of a show they’re on, and there’s not much indication that either can perform well on the show the other is trying to make.” — Linda Holmes, NPR

“Broke Girls has the advantage of having Kat Dennings at its center. Though her screen persona is dark, she tends to brighten up whatever project she appears in, both in the relaxed way she delivers a joke and the flinty intelligence she brings to each role.” — Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“[M]eat-and-potatoes remain popular for a reason, and amid the parade of bunnies, angels, stewardesses and princesses tromping across the screen this season, a couple of smart, sassy waitresses from the opposite sides of the tracks are as welcome as a cup of hot coffee in a white diner cup.” — Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“Broke is rich with laughs, warmth and credibility. The performances by the two lead actresses are instantly winning, both individually and as they play off each other.” — David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle