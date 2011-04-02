TV Review: AMC's 'The Killing'

AMC premieres its new crime drama, The Killing, on April 3 at 9 pm. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“It might be essential to the success of AMC’s newest drama, The Killing, to cut to the chase on this one point: The series is excellent, absorbing and addictive. When each episode ends, you long for the next — a hallmark of great dramas.” Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“[I]t promises to become something even more valuable: a show that is visually poetic, normatively compelling and, most important, sustainable for a good long haul.” Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“The Killing is as bleak and oppressive as any, but it’s so well told that it’s almost heartening.” Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times

“While the murder mystery aspect of the series is a little paint by the numbers, the fresh perspective of showcasing how everyone deals with it provides The Killing with a hook that makes the show worth taking a look at.” Steve West, Television Blend

“Truly great art of any medium cannot be broken down into a synopsis that fully captures the power of the finished product. It is so rare to find television programming that fits that description these days that I often forget it is even true. The Killing is one of those rare instances.” Jon Lachonis, TV Overmind

“[W]hat sets The Killing apart are its steady sense of dread, its dense atmospherics - that feeling that rain may at any moment pour from our sets - and its beautifully drawn characters.” Robert Bianco, USA Today