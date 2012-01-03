TV Review: ABC's 'Work It'

ABC premieres its new cross-dressing comedy Work It Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Work It could be seen as an insult to the transgender community, sure. But it’s also an affront to all women, and men, and thinking adults.” — Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“I suppose the show could be offensive to transgender people, but it’s probably even more offensive to women. Where Dustin Hoffman’s Tootsie was a take-charge, no-BS dame, Lee [Ben Koldyke] and Angel [Amaury Nolasco] play ‘women’ like giggling throwbacks to early ’60s beach movies. I don’t like them as women, and I don’t like them as men. Game over.” — David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“For Work It to work, they need to be at least marginally credible, which they aren’t. That almost everyone here accepts them as women, and doesn’t question the tangled stories they create on the fly to protect their cover, undercuts any hope Work It might have of becoming genuinely witty.” — David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“The women in Lee’s office are cartoonish — the vapid blonde, the pathetic single gal, the cruel alpha female — and unbelievably clueless when it comes to their hulking new co-workers.” — Sarah Rodman, Boston Globe

“Work It attempts — badly — to translate a subset of America’s present unemployment woes, particularly as those statistics apply to jobless men. Amid a so-called ‘mancession,’ the numbers could suggest a gender imbalance that favors women.” — Hank Stuever, The Washington Post