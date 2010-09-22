TV Review: ABC's 'The Whole Truth'

ABC’s new Jerry Bruckheimer-produced legal drama The Whole Truth premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10:00 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“If it had even a token regular police presence, it would be easy to re-dub ABC’s The Whole Truth as “Law & Order: ADD.” This is a criminal law show that doesn’t have much of an attention span, and one that suspects that you don’t, either.” – Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“Mostly, the show seems determined to race through cases — the first involving a married teacher accused of killing a female student — at a breakneck clip. Speed doesn’t kill, necessarily, but it can’t save weak material either.” – Brian Lowry, Variety

“All their best scenes are with one another and have less to do with whatever case they’re contesting than with their shared personal history — the characters are old friends, maybe lovers — and teasingly suggested future. The crimes, by contrast, are not particularly compelling, even when they are sensational, and feel invented merely to let the stars talk.” – Robert Lloyd, The Los Angeles Times

“This show doesn’t have to offer that kind of classic pairing to be worth watching, but we need to believe this duo when they settle down for a friendly drink at calmer moments. If a life in the law is about more than just shouting and scheming, the downtime needs to make us see that lawyers are people, too.” – Scott Timberg, The Hollywood Reporter



“The pleasure to be found on the show is in watching Tierney and Morrow riff off each other like very competitive tennis players, hitting the ball back and forth with all their anger behind each whack — then shaking hands warmly at the end of the match. “ – Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“Tierney and Morrow are both seasoned TV stars, but even they can’t make The Whole Truth ring true..” – Amy Amatangelo, Boston Herald