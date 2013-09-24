TV Review: ABC's 'Trophy Wife'

ABC debuts Trophy Wife, which stars Malin Akerman as a slightly older man’s third wife, on Tuesday at 9:30/8:30 c. Below are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“The sitcom chefs at ABC have fired up the Cuisinart in an effort to create another blended-family winner on a par with Modern Family, but the result, Trophy Wife, is forced-frivolity mush.”

–Neil Genzlinger, The New York Times

“The problem here is that while Trophy Wife is an often-amusing comedy, it doesn’t entirely work as a family comedy, because it has yet to convince us that these people could ever be part of the same family.”

–Robert Bianco, USA Today

“A more appropriate title would be something like “Third Wife” or “Instant Mom,” but someone on the show or at ABC must think that the title Trophy Wife promises a more irresistibly juicy sitcom.”

–Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“In many ways, Trophy Wife passes the new comedy test with flying colors. Grounded in parental reality, it’s funny and promises to be funnier. The characters, though presented in very broad strokes, have lots of room for shading.”

–Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“The pilot is solid but 22 minutes with this kind of cast and concept barely leaves any room to decipher whether or not you want to spend one night a week with these people.”

–Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter