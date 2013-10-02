TV Review: ABC's 'Super Fun Night'

ABC premieres Super Fun Night, a sitcom written by and starring Aussie Rebel Wilson, on Wednesday at 9:30/8:30 c. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“The problem with judging Super Fun Night based only on two episodes—one of which may never see the light of day—is that it wants so badly to be a hangout sitcom, and hangout sitcoms are notoriously hard to judge after two or three or even 10 episodes.”

–Todd VanDerWerff, A.V. Club

“Yet while Wilson’s boisterous personality can’t help but occasionally charm, the material is relatively slight, and having now seen two stabs at establishing the central trio, one fears the idea bank isn’t nearly as deep as it should be.”

–Brian Lowry, Variety

“Ms. Wilson, an Australian comedian who stood out in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, would rather make audiences cringe than laugh. Her show is bold and has some amusing touches, but the first episode is more daring than funny.”

–Alessandra Stanley,The New York Times

“In a medium too often content to let the bland lead the bland, she’s a fearless, brakes-free, bracingly original comedian who layers wildly inappropriate behavior over an essentially sweet core.”

–Robert Bianco, USA Today





“Wilson, who writes and serves as co-executive producer, brings a sense of innocence to the sometimes ribald shenanigans. (Conan O’Brien also serves as a producer.)”

–Mark Perigard, The Boston Herald

