TV Review: ABC's 'Red Widow'

ABC debuts new midseason drama Red Widow, about a woman whose late husband’s ties to the Mob forces her to take his place upon his death, in a two-hour premiere on March 3 at 9 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“Red Widow approaches the same career move as drama, and while that gives it some different options, the program also threatens to box its characters into a dead-end world from which viewers see no escape.”



–David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“This kind of writing is so bad is because it’s convenient and not at all credible. Why would Schiller think a stay-at-home mom is going to be ‘more capable’ of pulling off a drug delivery when the most she’s probably ever delivered are her three kids to private school?”



—David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“Bland and toothless, this drama, about a woman who ends up working in organized crime, attempts to meld suburban mommy drama with a mob story but fails to come up with anything that’s remotely interesting to watch.”



–Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“Good dramas have been made from much less, but Widow’s indifferently performed, dishwater-dull opener give us no real clue as to who Marta is or what she wants - or why anyone would want to watch her pursue it.”



–Robert Bianco, USA Today

“All told, there’s enough here to stick around a little while, but this is one of those premises almost designed to strain plausibility over time — a scenario ABC has experienced with regularity of late in regard to its serialized fare.”



–Brian Lowry, Variety