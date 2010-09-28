TV Review: ABC's 'No Ordinary Family'

ABC’s new superhero family drama No Ordinary Family premieres Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“The Bottom Line: Unusual superpowers make it possible to move the family drama in extraordinary directions.” – Barry Garron, The Hollywood Reporter

“[I]f it’s going to work as a family drama, the characters are going to have to show themselves to be more than just poster children for depression, overwork and teenage anomie.” – Robert Lloyd,Los Angeles Times

“No Ordinary Family does need to decide, however, if it wants to use its superpowers for entertainment or as a platform from which Jim and the other Powells can experience heartwarming epiphanies on what it really means to be part of a family.” – David Hinckley,New York Daily News

“There really is something for the whole family in this 8 p.m. series, which craftily combines the struggles of relatives’ relationships with some excitement and a little humor, too. And that makes it no ordinary TV show.” – Jonathan Storm,The Philadelphia Inquirer

“So far, No Ordinary Family isn’t enough of anything. The pilot is kind of flat, the family drama feels forced and the comic-book action looks pretty much fake and cheap.” – Tom Maurstad,The Dallas Morning News