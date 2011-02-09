TV Review: ABC's 'Mr. Sunshine'

ABC’s new dark comedy Mr. Sunshine premieres Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 9:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“What more could you ask? Sharper scripts, for a start, and a better sense that Perry’s unhappy central character is strong enough to hold the center of the show. But there’s enough promise here, and enough room to grow, that you can’t help hoping Sunshine will follow the midterm-correction path set by the show it’s replacing, Cougar Town.” – Robert Bianco, USA Today

“In the front office, the wonderful Allison Janney plays Crystal, the arena’s demanding, pill-popping owner. If Mr. Sunshine succeeds at all, it will be thanks to Janney, who, since leaving The West Wing, has found her calling in reliable character sketches within edgy comedies - in films such as Juno and Away We Go.” – Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“It’s not a complete disaster, thanks to supporting actress Allison Janney and a smooth single-camera tone. But it’s a quintessential “so what?’’ sitcom that practically begs you to damn it with extremely faint praise, mincing your words down to the blandest of neutrality.” – Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“[W]hat they arrived at combines the extreme characters of a traditional wacky workplace comedy with the big-canvas naturalism of the Sorkin shows. As expressed in the pilot, it’s not altogether an easy fit, but it shows promise.” – Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“Unfortunately, too much of the material in Mr. Sunshine is predictable and even trite, including Crystal’s admission that she is terrified of clowns… Mr. Sunshine isn’t nearly as polished or original as Modern Family, which precedes it on Wednesday night, but it has the talent and the potential to improve.” – Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times