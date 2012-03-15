TV Review: ABC's 'Missing'

ABC premieres its new drama Missing, starring Ashley Judd, on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“It’s meat and potatoes action and suspense - not inventive or inspiring, but executed well enough to work…The episodic stuff isn’t always elegant, but it sets up the fights and the crying and the screaming, and that’s really all that’s required.” — Alan Sepinwall, HitFix





“As drama it has a few holes and clearly a lot of backstory that will unspool at its own pace. Some of the action scenes, in keeping with special-effects tradition, are filmed in near-darkness. But the narrative is crisp, fast and easy to follow, and in the end the real issue is pretty simple: Do we like Becca Winstone enough to follow her every week down a long and bloody winding road?” — David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“She can say, ‘I’m not a spy, I’m just a mother looking for her son’ as often as she wants (and she does, with wearisome regularity), but since Judd makes it so difficult to engage with her character, Becca’s quest becomes less, rather than more, emotionally evocative. What viewers are left with, then, are some excellent fight and chase scenes, an outstanding supporting cast (who, alas, only highlight the main character’s deficiencies) and a lot of truly beautiful location work.” — Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“Sloppy in its details and overwrought in its dialogue, ABC’s Missing is like a bad Lifetime movie blown up into a weekly series.” — Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“Maybe because Missing seems to be going for more heft, it takes longer to accept (the first two episodes don’t come close to the dramatic intensity it might be shooting for). It’s easier as a viewer to give in to the nonsense if it has more gloss and is clearly nonsense.” — Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter