TV Review: ABC's 'Off the Map'

ABC’s new medical drama Off the Map premieres Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“ABC’s feverishly dumb new drama Off the Map takes fans of Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice on an arduous trip to a tiny village in the tropics, “somewhere in South America.” It’s echh in the time of cholera.” – Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“The show, especially the pilot, has a lot of tin-eared, unintentionally hilarious dialogue (”You’re supposed to be a doctor!”). Given that Grey’s is generally a little more frisky in that department, it’s surprising that the Map scripts are so painfully earnest.” – Maureen Ryan, TV Squad

“Maybe in time Bans will push the characters further away from their obvious Grey’s templates, and/or she’ll figure out how to imitate Rhimes’ emotionally extreme approach as well as she’s mimic’ed her characters and style of dialogue. Right now, though, Off the Map is a pleasant, unremarkable, overly-familiar show with a pretty setting.” – Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“Perhaps wary of too much exotica, “Off the Map” takes few chances with plot or characters. All of the doctors seem to have gone to the clinic to escape personal problems back home, which may often be the case in real life but is hardly flattering to aid workers and Peace Corps volunteers.” – Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times

“The characters may be formulaic types, but the actors are appealing enough for us to see the possibility of a long run for the show. The real challenge for the writers is to use the show’s formula without becoming so enslaved to it that they fail to allow the characters to move beyond being cliches.” – David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“There is no reason that network dramas such as Off the Map…need to be this blatant about each emotion and upcoming plot turn. Everything is all up in your grill. The touching moments aren’t just touching; they’re mauling. The life lessons aren’t just suggested; they’re shouted at you.” – Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe