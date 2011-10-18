TV Review: ABC's 'Man Up!'

ABC premieres its comedy Man Up! on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., following the similarly-themed Tim Allen vehicle Last Man Standing. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“Because it lacks both Tim Allen at his crabbiest and a laugh track, I’d call Man Up! a slight improvement on its lead-in. But the only thing memorable about it at this point is its presence as the middle show of this odd, unfunny ABC trend.” — Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“The setup could be mildly amusing if it weren’t more common than Starbucks. Equally significant, we need a point to the show the same way these guys need a point to their lives, and the show feels just as clueless in finding one.” — David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“[I]f this is an exploration of what it means to be male in 2011, then seriously, dude, we’re in much bigger trouble than we thought we were.” — Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“It’s a shame the material is so tired and forced, at least in the pilot. Every joke seems to circle back on issues of male identity as if that’s all these people - including the women - ever think about.” — Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“The problem with this trio isn’t that they’re unmanly; it’s that they’re morons. And to compound that problem, they’re moronic on our TVs.” — Robert Bianco, USA Today