TV Review: ABC's 'Lucky 7'

ABC premieres Lucky 7, a drama that follows seven gas station employees who win the lottery, on Tuesday at 10/9 c. Below are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“For a show like this to work, ultimately, the characters have to take hold and be able to move viewers beyond the initial set-up. But if the pilot is any indication, these folks don’t fill the bill. (Notably, The Nine — which also brought a group of people together under extraordinary circumstances — was a far more accomplished pilot, and even that series quickly spun off the rails.)”

–Brian Lowry, Variety

“The problem is, as Lucky 7 well knows, television is all over money already, from the shriveling wealth of Two And A Half Men to the hardening poverty of 2 Broke Girls. Reality television doesn’t just thematically outclass anything Lucky 7 could hope to say about gaudy, greedy America. It formally embodies that filth with its garish lighting, sparkly gowns, and chintzy mansions festooned with cameras.”

–Brandon Norwalk, The A.V. Club

“I’m immediately impressed with Lucky 7’s ensemble cast and how quickly the story drew me in and hinted at some further mysteries.”

–Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“The pilot of Lucky 7 sets plenty of plotlines in motion and gives each of the show’s characters lots of potential to develop. That’s good for the scriptwriters, but it’s not so good for credibility. On top of that is the natural disinclination to feel sorry for anyone who has been fortunate enough to win a lottery. ”

–Neil Genzlinger, New York Times

“An ensemble piece about a group of workers at an auto repair show who hit a lottery jackpot, it would have been much more promising if creators David Zabel and Jason Richman had chosen subtlety, which they did not. Instead, we have the disparate and desperate characters that always seem to fuel this sort of show (the short-lived Drive comes unfortunately to mind).”

–Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times