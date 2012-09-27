TV Review: ABC's 'Last Resort'

ABC premieres its new Shawn Ryan thriller, Last Resort, on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“There are a lot of reasons Last Resort is one of the few new series worth getting excited about this fall, but the chief one is that the pilot never lets you forget that you are in the hands of skillful actors and producers who know how to make an hour of television.”



– James Poniewozik, TIME

“There is a slightly claustrophobic feel to some of the pilot — reminiscent of the feeling the revamped Battlestar Galactica gave — but you can’t help but feel that on a submarine. Despite that, Last Resort manages to move at a feverish pace, with pulse-pounding twists and turns.”



– Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“Given a boatload - yes, I said it - of fine performances and an attractive milieu, it remains very much worth watching even when it feels like the writers are depending on your inattention or forcing their characters to act improbably in the service of a puzzle-plot that at times feels held together with string and tape and white glue.”



– Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“Last Resort is a thriller on the order of 24 as much as it is a puzzle, so I’m hoping the show will surmount audience mythology burnout. It deserves a fair chance to unfold.”



– Matthew Gilbert, Boston Globe

“Good pilot. Crazy premise. But maybe just crazy enough to be engaging in the early going. It’s the long run that looks questionable.”



– Verne Gay, Newsday