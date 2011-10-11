TV Review: ABC's 'Last Man Standing'

Tim Allen returns to the small screen in ABC’s new comedy Last Man Standing, premiering Tuesday at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“The jokes and plots have been efficiently constructed, but most have no traction; they slide right off you, and the characters themselves seem disconnected from one another. Even Mike’s rants feel remote, and remote-controlled.” — Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“The whole thing feels like a gross miscalculation - a failed attempt to update Allen’s familiar persona for an angrier, more desperate time.” – Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“If all of the characters receive some fleshing out - right now the whole broad enterprise seems better suited to the throwback style of TV Land - as the series progresses, don’t be surprised to find Allen settling into a new TV home.” — Sarah Rodman, The Boston Globe

“Except for the females’ faces, there’s absolutely nothing cute about Tim Allen’s return to sitcomery…It’s flatter than a poor squirrel that got caught during rush hour on the Schuylkill Expressway.” — Jonathan Storm,The Philadelphia Inquirer

“Here’s hoping the upward curve continues on Last Man Standing continues, because the people both in front of and behind the camera are capable of delivering more than what’s on display so far.” — Rick Porter, Zap2It