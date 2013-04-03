TV Review: ABC's 'How to Live With Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life)'

ABC premieres new sitcom How to Live With Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life), starring Sarah Chalke as a mother who moves back in with her eccentric parents, on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“[T]here’s nothing new or even necessarily awful about TV shows sharing plot points. What’s more damaging for Parents is that it inexplicably has borrowed a tone-a snide hyper-reality that’s forced without actually being funny-from ABC comedies like Suburgatory and Happy Endings that are far less popular than the network needs them to be. Why go down that road again when it’s already proven to be a dead end?”



–Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Where does How to Live With Your Parents fit on this scale? Initial impression: It fits. Fans of Chalke (Roseanne, Scrubs) will remain fans, and everyone who long ago realized that Elizabeth Perkins was the best thing about Weeds will as well.”



–Verne Gay, Newsday

“How to Live With Your Parents brings such familiar qualities to almost everything about it as to rely heavily on the goodwill associated with its central trio of comedy pros, and while they unabashedly dive right in, that can still be a lot to ask - of them, and an audience.”



–Brian Lowry, Variety

Sitcoms back to I Love Lucy and The Honeymooners have followed a playbook…If writers aren’t careful, though, they miss the balance. The outrageousness becomes cartoonish and the conciliatory moments so forced and predictable they lose their healing power. That’s what happens with How to Live. It’s got no middle.”



–David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“How to Live Blah Blah Blah isn’t the bottom of the sitcom barrel. It’s a lot easier to take than 2 Broke Girls. And there is always the possibility of improvement, although the one-dimensional and stale premise of the show doesn’t leave much room to move. Boomerang kids are nothing new on TV comedies, and neither are parents who act like children - the show’s two big ideas.”



–Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe