TV Review: ABC's 'The Goldbergs'

ABC premieres The Goldbergs, a comedy about a family living in the 1980s, on Tuesday at 9/8 c. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“As fertile as the mid-1980s are for comedy, however, the pilot is too often grating — with a little of Garlin, in particular, going a long way. ”

–Brian Lowry, Variety

“The Goldbergs is firmly planted in the 1980s—if the 1980s only consisted of a pastiche of pop-culture references. GoBots! REO Speedwagon! Brooke Shields! ‘I’m going to crimp your face!’ Orrantia threatens Giambrone, who has a video camera glued to his hands at all times.”

–Molly Eichel, The A.V. Club

“When The Goldbergs sticks to its loud, abrasive but loving family, it’s fine. It’s when it switches its focus to the ’80s, complete with a voice-over designed to point out every difference between that decade and our own, that it gets into trouble. ”

–Robert Bianco, USA Today

“For all that it springs from original material — a coda to the pilot shows some of the actual home movies, which are indeed hilarious — The Goldbergs is all style and no substance.”

–Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“It’s kind of like a more modern and more Jewish Wonder Years with a ton of funny coming-of-age moments mixed with a dose of sentimentality (leavened by Garlin’s expressively wondrous yelling). ”

–Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter