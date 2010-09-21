TV Review: ABC's 'Detroit 1-8-7'

ABC’s Detroit 1-8-7 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9:00 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“Character flourish is one of the ways Detroit 1-8-7 tries to break out of the cop-show clutter, but it’s a well-established tactic that depends on sharp writing and spot-on acting. Based on the pilot, there’s reason to hope, and the Detroit setting gives the show a different feel and edge.” – Tom Maurstad, The Dallas Morning News

“The Detroit setting has potential, as does the groovy Motown music. And Imperioli just might be talented enough to save the show as a quirky, grumpy homicide detective who phones his partner when he’s sitting right across from him. “ – Paige Wiser, The Chicago Sun-Times

“Despite a good veteran cast led by Michael Imperioli, Detroit 1-8-7 doesn’t immediately set itself apart from a whole pack of competing cop shows.” – David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“Ultimately, Detroit 1-8-7 just may have enough forward thrust and raw emotion to take off. On the downside, the show relies on all the inner-city crime-show moves we’ve seen a million times before. “ – Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“Detroit 1-8-7 comes across, despite the strong performances, as wan and halfhearted. Dividing each episode into two cases, and labeling them onscreen (as Tuesday night: “Pharmacy Double” and “Bullet Train”) may be convenient, but it seems part of an especially unimaginative approach when compared to, say, the wildly edited mayhem movie audiences saw this summer in the sensational Takers.” – Tom Shales, The Washington Post