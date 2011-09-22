TV Review: ABC's 'Charlie's Angels'

ABC premieres its reboot of Charlie’s Angels on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“This isn’t the biggest failure of the new retro fall season — that distinction so far probably belongs to The Playboy Club — but it’s the most comical one.” — Verne Gay, Newsday

“Since the girls who kick butt are everywhere nowadays, for Charlie’s Angels to succeed, perhaps it needs to swing the other way. Maybe if it doesn’t take itself too seriously and goes full-on camp and humor (like the first movie did), it could be a fun series.” — Andrea Reiher, Zap2It

“The writing is glib (the term ‘cat fight’ is actually used) and the action relies more on gadgetry than Mission Impossible. However, the women all look great.” – Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“It might have been entertaining if it were self-aware and campy, a knowing update on the iconic TV series from an earlier period. Instead, it’s earnest.” — Joanne Ostrow, Denver Post

“There is a compelling and creepy vibe to the show that sucks you in. But I also can see it becoming just too dense and ponderous and exhausting.” — Chuck Barney, Kansas City Star