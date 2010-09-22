TV Review: ABC's 'Better With You'

ABC’s new family sitcom Better With You premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9:00 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“Mind you, this isn’t Modern Family. No new ground is being broken, no barriers being crossed. And despite the references to the parents’ Middle-ish economic setbacks, the overall, brightly lit tone is one of old-fashioned prosperity, a sitcom world where real problems seldom intrude.” – Robert Bianco, USA Today

“It’s not bad at all, but it so completely a thing of its kind as to make no extraordinary claims on your attention.” – Robert Lloyd, The Los Angeles Times

“Better is far from perfect; making a sitcom stand out from the crowd during premiere week can take more star power than this package radiates. But it’s worth giving it time to find its way. With wise fools like Casey in charge, there’s no telling where this will go next. That’s a good thing.” – Randee Dawn, The Hollywood Reporter



“It’s ABC’s attempt to replicate last season’s wildly successful intergenerational comedy Modern Family, and, like many genetic experiments, it ends in mutant disaster.” – Glenn Garvin, Miami Herald

“The potential to run into a rut, especially with the long-married Vicky and Joel, looms large. But when it does work, the relatable relationship tics of Better With You should wring a few chuckles from anyone who’s ever been in love for any length of time.” – Sarah Rodman, Boston Globe

“Executive producer and creator Shana Goldberg-Meehan spent eight years behind the scenes on Friends. It shows. There’s a lot of Monica in uptight Maddie, some Joey in daft Casey and Cooke channels Ross in his droll delivery.” - Amy Amatangelo, Boston Herald