TV Review: ABC's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

ABC premieres its Marvel TV series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“[Clark] Gregg and Ming-Na [Wen] are the anchors in the pilot but fans will probably warm to [Brett] Dalton as well. There’s comic possibilities with [Chloe] Bennet, [Ian] De Caestecker and [Elizabeth] Henstridge. And the combination of all of them, while not jelling perfectly in the pilot, could eventually make an ensemble that brings people back each week.”



– Tim Goodman, TheHollywoodReporter

“It’s not a superhero series: it’s a less expensive secret-agent series, with just one anonymous paranormal in the pilot who climbs a wall and throws some heavy objects.”



– Mike Hale, New YorkTimes

“That connection to The Avengers is at once good and bad: Good because the pilot can lean heavily on something that worked before and bad because the pilot feels more picked over than others.”



– Todd VanDerWerff, A.V. Club

“It will live or die, however, on whether we want to keep watching its characters. Right up front, the answer is we do.”



– David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“Joss Whedon has constructed not so much a sequel to the Avengers movie as a parallel track to it by using some of the film’s superheroes as support staff.”



– Mary McNamara, Los AngelesTimes