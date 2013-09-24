Trending

TV Review: ABC's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

ABC premieres its Marvel TV series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“[Clark] Gregg and Ming-Na [Wen] are the anchors in the pilot but fans will probably warm to [Brett] Dalton as well. There’s comic possibilities with [Chloe] Bennet, [Ian] De Caestecker and [Elizabeth] Henstridge. And the combination of all of them, while not jelling perfectly in the pilot, could eventually make an ensemble that brings people back each week.”

Tim Goodman, TheHollywoodReporter

“It’s not a superhero series: it’s a less expensive secret-agent series, with just one anonymous paranormal in the pilot who climbs a wall and throws some heavy objects.”

Mike Hale, New YorkTimes

“That connection to The Avengers is at once good and bad: Good because the pilot can lean heavily on something that worked before and bad because the pilot feels more picked over than others.”

Todd VanDerWerff, A.V. Club 

“It will live or die, however, on whether we want to keep watching its characters. Right up front, the answer is we do.”

David Hinckley, New York Daily News 

“Joss Whedon has constructed not so much a sequel to the Avengers movie as a parallel track to it by using some of the film’s superheroes as support staff.”

Mary McNamara, Los AngelesTimes