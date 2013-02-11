TV Review: The 55th Annual Grammy Awards

The 55th Annual Grammy Awards aired on CBS on Sunday night and the three-and-a-half-hour long celebration of the year’s best music included moments both applauded, like Adele’s always-charming acceptance speeches, and reviled, such as Taylor Swift’s Alice in Wonderland-themed opening performance, by critics. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“[W]hat list about performances could leave out Taylor Swift– not because she sang ‘Never Ever’ but because she took it upon herself to sing everybody else’s song as well, from her seat. Yeah, I know, people will either pounce on her for that (was she really that into those songs or just seeking more camera time) and others will defend her for just being excited about the other acts (and if that’s true, that’s what the Grammys are supposed to be about, so there).”



–Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“The star of CBS’s hit NCIS: Los Angeles is a two-time Grammy winner, but he’s nowhere near the hip hop legend he used to be. Instead, his second hosting gig featured an intro that was embarrassingly self-indulgent and a waste of 5 minutes for a show that historically goes long enough as it. And, really? Did we need the social media call outs?”



–Gregory Ellwood, Katie Hasty and Chris Eggerton, HitFix

“The Grammys have long been known for their odd or interesting pairings: Many praised music elder statesman Elton John teaming with Ed Sheeran, while many criticized Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley. But the strangest pairing had to have been Miguel and Wiz Khalifa performing together and then having to present the award for country solo performance.”



–Los Angeles Times

“A muddled all-star tribute to Bob Marley, with Sting and Bruno Mars, among others, was one of the notable missteps. ([Taylor] Swift, 23, was also a favorite go-to audience member for Grammy’s cameras. And one can’t help but wonder if she was eyeballing Prince as her next relationship victim.)”



– Ross Raihala, Pioneer Press

“To be honest, there were also a lot of sub-par performances from people who are usually good, like Mumford and Sons, Fun., and Miranda Lambert. It seemed like they all had trouble hearing themselves, because they were all pushing their voices and falling off pitch like crazy people. By contrast, Kelly Clarkson, Miguel, and the folks mentioned above all sounded especially great.”



– Mark Blankenship, NewNowNext