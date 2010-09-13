TV Review: The 2010 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2010 MTV VMAs aired last night, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“[Host Chelsea Handler] was among the worst in show’s history — purposefully out-of-touch, with brief, alarming flashes of off-color racial humor.” - Jon Caramanica, The New York Times

“[Handler’s opening monologue was] a string of flat punch lines that felt a few degrees below crass.” - Chris Richards, The Washington Post

“She was a game presence all night, hopping into a hot tub with the cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ … and talking smack about Mel Gibson, young Justin Bieber … and, of course, [Kanye] West.” - Geoff Boucher and Gerrick Kennedy, The Los Angeles Times

“The VMAs may have been mostly dull, but, looking back, West and Taylor ultimately made the long slog worth it.” - Christopher John Farley, The Wall Street Journal

“Host Chelsea Handler gave the show its traditional bawdiness, though her jokes often fell flat. She did have a few zingers, most of them vulgar.” - Nekesa Mumbi Moody, The Associated Press

“The Video Music Awards are all about being brash and cool and down with the kids and hip to the pop culture — and by that measure, Chelsea Handler turned in a workwomanlike performance opening the VMAs.” - Jennifer Armstrong, Entertainment Weekly

“[T]here was a lot wrong with last night’s show. First off, about 90% of the performances were autotuned monstrosities… Then there were the presenters, who had zero chemistry and even less material to work with as far as comedy went.” - Damian Holbrook, TV Guide