TV Networks Head South for SXSW

South by Southwest kicked off in Austin, Texas, on March 9, and plenty of TV networks will be heading down South this week to host events at the interactive, film and music conference.

Among the highlights:

• NBC’s Today show takes part in Austin’s famous food trucks, brining its Munchie Mobiles to SXSW to serve free southwestern-inspired fare prepared by popular local chef Eric Silverstein. The food stations (there through March 13) will also offer charging stations so the mobile-connected masses can recharge while they refuel.

• The IFC Crossroads House will host comedy events, music showcases and live previews from March 12-16, including sneak peeks at the new scripted talk show Comedy Bang! Bang! on March 12 from 8-10 p.m. and the improv comedy game show Bunk on March 13 from 8-10 p.m. Both series premiere on IFC in June.

• Comedy Central brings the stars of Workaholics to host an all-day house party at Icenhausers on March 16 featuring live music, games and a chance to interact with the stars of the show.

• The HBO comedy series Girls will premiere at the festival on March 12 from 4:30-6 p.m., followed the next day by the “Girls Revealed” panel, where creator/star Lena Dunham and a panel including executive producers Judd Apatow and Jenni Konner will discuss the series about a group of girls in their early 20s.

• NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly will bring the former Total Request Live host back to his roots, hosting a music showcase on March 14 at 8 p.m. Daly will emcee the event featuring six artists — Tennis, Roll the Tanks, Thee Oh Sees, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Bomba Estero, and Cults — from the Red 7 Patio in Austin.