Truth in Advertisers

You've got to love a company that talks like this one.

It's Hammer Corp., which had a mild run-in with the Children's Advertising Review Unit of the Council of Better Business Bureaus.

CARU, which wheedles and cajoles advertisers into either complying with its suggestions, or not, cited the candy maker for some claims for its "Too Tart" line of candies including Too Tarts Dream Chews, Suck Ups, Spray Candy and Goo. That was after a consumer complained of ad claims that made the various sugar hits sound like health foods in snack clothing.

Among the claims: Real fruit and Honey; excellent source of vitamin C, A & D, No Refined Sugar (does that mean it can still be pure 'raw' sugar?), and my favorite, "better for you."

Than what? A poke in the eye with a sharp stick. Probably. Nuclear holocaust that turns the planet into a smoldering ash heap? Definitely.

Anyway. CARU slapped them on the hand and said "Bad candy company!"

The company's response was to support some of the claims–there is some fuit and honey in there–but also to point out this fundamental truth about their advertising and the market they serve: “In general," it told CARU, "we do not believe a child will make any product selection choice of our products based on the relatively superior nutritional aspects of our products. Their selection will be based purely on packaging graphics and taste.”

Ka-ching!

By John Eggerton