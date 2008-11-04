Tribute To Tim Russert
By Joel Topcik
8:05 p.m. ET – NBC does a very nice photo-essay ode to the late Tim Russert. Not too much, understated but very classy. Tough line to walk not to make the story about NBC, but Russert deserved that…as well as the toast Tom Brokaw promised would take place later in the night. Nice.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.