Trafficking in Traffic

Interesting story in the regional section of the NY Times yesterday on traffic reporters. "Traffic? Tell Them About It" focuses on several veterans of the New York traffic scene, as they hustle to remain relevant in the world of GPS devices and Blackberry updates. Fortunately for them, modern times also mean traffic jams at weird hours, not just rush hours, and commuters schlepping in from distant ‘burbs that used to be rural.

It’s a fun read.