Tongue in Mouse-Cheek

You can't say that the Disney ABC Television Group communications team doesn't have a sense of humor, so I won't say that.

Instead, I will say that their "Happy Holidays" card was a clever way to plug the network's shows while pretending that they weren't plugging the shows.

The card featured seven drawn-through lines, ending with the final, approved, message: "From all of us to you, Happy Holidays."

The excised lines, which were, of course, still easily readable, included:

"This holiday season, take time to enjoy The View," "You only have "One Life to Live," so make time to enjoy the holidays." and "It's good to be Lost, Desperate and Gray during the holidays!"

By John Eggerton

