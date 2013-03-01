'Today's Pains Are 'Good Day NY's Gains

NBC’s overall troubles appear to be benefiting Fox, at least in New York.

In the just-concluded February sweep, WNYW’s Good Day New York beat NBC’s The Today Show among daytime’s key demographics of adults and women 25-54 for the first time since Nielsen introduced local people meters in 2003, allowing such things to be tracked on a next-day basis.

Among adults 25-54, Good Day New York averaged a 1.3 rating/9 share, just edging out Today at a 1.2/8. Among women 25-54, Good Day New York beat Today a little more soundly, averaging a 2.1/12 to Today’s 1.7/10.

Overall, WNBC is struggling. Year-to-year in the February sweep, WNBC is down 23% in households, from a 3.8/13 last year to a 2.9/9 this year. Meanwhile, WNYC is up 26% to a 2.4/7 from last year’s 1.9/7, marking the station’s best February sweep performance in households since 2005.

Nationally, Today – once NBC’s unstoppable morning powerhouse – also continues to have ratings problems. ABC’s Good Morning America scored its most-watched week in 19 years in the week of Feb. 18, which featured the return of anchor Robin Roberts, who had been out to tend to her health. In that week, GMA averaged more than six million viewers and beat Today by more than one million viewers. In the key adult 25-54 demographic, the two shows are in a virtual dead heat, with GMA averaging a 1.8/13 and Today a 1.8/12.

Season to date, GMA is up 7% in total viewers and 2% among adults 25-54, while Today is down 15% in viewers and 21% in adults 25-54.