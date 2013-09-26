'TMJ4' is Back After Retrans Clash...On Channel 2

WTMJ Milwaukee hardly got out of the two-month retrans spat between parent Journal and Time Warner Cable unscathed. The station lost its ‘4′ channel position on Time Warner–one that’s part of its ‘Today’s TMJ4′ brand.

GSN, formerly Game Show Network, now occupies channel 4.

WTMJ is still channel 4 over the air and on other distribution platforms, and is channel 1004 in hi def on cable, reports the Journal-Sentinel.

The Milwaukee Business Journal says no rebrand is in the offing. Here’s what both parties told the Journal:

“We could’ve kept debating that - they wanted us to buy it back,” [Journal Broadcast EVP Steve] Wexler said. “This (blackout) was a great distraction ultimately for the viewers, so we made the accommodation.”

Time Warner Cable spokesman Mike Pedelty said his company owns the cable channel lineup and has the right to decide which stations run on which channels. Thus channel placement is a matter for negotiation, not an “inherent right.”