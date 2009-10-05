Tivo Study: Republicans Like Crabs, Dems Like Kathy Griffin

Republicans like to watch The O’Reilly Factor and Deadliest Catch, while Democrats prefer Countdown with Keith Olbermann and Kathy Griffin: My Life On the D-List, according to Tivo that is.

Tivo released the results of a study based on its PowerWatch ratings service, which examines the viewing habits of specific demographics.

Tivo applied its service to focus on what shows Democrats and Republicans watched in the month of July, taking a close look at the cable news landscape, as well as the television world at large.

On the entertainment side, Tivo says the programs most watched by Republicans were crab fishing reality show Deadliest Catch on Discovery Channel, Wipeout on ABC, Lifetime’s Army Wives, America’s Got Talent on NBC and, weirdly, the ABC special J.K Rowling: A Year in the Life.

Democrats have slightly less blue collar tastes (Rowling notwithstanding), with their preferred shows including Saving Grace on TNT, Kathy Griffin: My Life On the D-List on Bravo, NBC’s short lived drama The Philanthropist, ABC’s Dirty Sexy Money and Bravo’s Top Chef Masters. The only shows to appear on both lists were TNT’s The Closer and Raising The Bar.

On the cable news front, Tivo honed in on MSNBC and Fox News’ 8 p.m. shows Countdown with Keith Olbermann and The O’Reilly Factor.

“[W]hile it’s no surprise that viewers of Olbermann tend to be Democrat and viewers of O’Reilly tend to be Republican, the extent of that skew is remarkable” said Todd Juenger, Vice President & General Manager, TiVo Audience Research & Measurement. “In July, not a single Republican household in the PowerWatch ratings service sample watched even one second of Olbermann.”

While no Republicans in the sample watched Olbermann, O’Reilly didn’t fare much better among Democrats, drawing a only a 0.1 compared to Olbermann’s 1.3.

Tivo also adjusted its sample based on certain questions, for example the probability that the households would buy a car in the next two years, the likelihood that they would buy an alternative energy vehicle.

The results? People looking to buy the Toyota Prius or Chevy Volt probably won’t be driving their cars into the “No Spin Zone” anytime soon. No members of that sample tuned in to O’Reilly’s show.